GWR: Irish man breaks Nigerian Hilda Baci’s longest cooking marathon record

An Irish chef and restauranteur has broken two Guinness World Records for longest cooking marathons.

Alan Fisher, owner of Kyojin Stewhouse in Matsue, Japan, set out to break the records as a way to turn his struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic into something positive.

Fisher took the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) with a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.

This beat the previous record of 93 hours and 11 minutes set by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci.

He then went on to claim the record for the longest baking marathon (individual) at 47 hours and 21 minutes, surpassing American baker Wendy Sandner's time of 31 hours and 16 minutes.

Fisher attempted both records back-to-back, meaning he was working in the kitchen continuously for over 160 hours with just over a day of rest in between.

"I was broke and heartbroken. To have worked so hard for so long, to give up your own savings, your own salary and then still need a loan simply to stay in business with no guarantee things will recover. That was a tough pill to swallow," said Fisher as quoted by the official website of the Guinness World Record.

Fisher revealed he was inspired to attempt the records after learning about previous record holder Lata Tondon while participating in the "I Love Ireland" festival in Tokyo earlier this year.

"Lata and Hilda's achievements served as an inspiration. I decided to take on the record-breaking journey myself to channel my frustration and negativity into something positive," Fisher said.

During the attempts, Fisher faced immense challenges like planning food distribution to avoid waste, overcoming fatigue and sleep deprivation, and dealing with injuries from mixing dough by hand.

However, he persevered thanks to the support of the people of Matsue.

"As time went by it became clear that many people in Matsue were also wishing me well. How could I not persevere? That was the only option," Fisher stated.

After nine days spent cooking 357kg of soda bread and 590kg of dishes, Fisher's efforts paid off as he received certificates from Guinness World Records for his new records.

He was able to turn his struggles during the pandemic into an inspirational achievement and has shared Irish culture worldwide, noted the Guinness World Record.