Otumfuo installs new paramount chief for Manfo

Social News Otumfuo installs new paramount chief for Manfo
A 69-year-old road contractor, Nana Kwaku Koam, has been enstooled as the Paramount Chief of Manfo by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The stool has been vacant for 5 years since the Paramount Chief, Nana Kwame Ntim II, died.

The new Paramount Chief, known in private life as Francis Kwaku Osei Junior, was sworn in at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, 6 November 2023.

Otumfuo advised him to work together with his sub-chiefs devoid of arrogance to ensure the development of the community.

The new Paramount Chief, Nana Kwaku Koam, also promised to prioritise the development of the community and unite the people for its progress.

