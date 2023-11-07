Modern Ghana logo
A/R: Man shoots himself to death at Offinso-Abofour

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
A 35-year-old man has allegedly shot himself to death at Offinso - Abofour in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, identified as Peter Boakye Yiadom, known in the area as K.T, a beer bar operator, reportedly shot himself in his drinking spot on Monday November 6, 2023.

The deceased, a family man with four children is said to have killed himself a week to the final funeral rites of his late mother.

Narrating the story to this reporter, Dominic Duk, a residents in the area said they suspect the man killed himself because of his mother's death.

"He has been complaining about the demise of his mother with threats that he will kill himself, and join the deceased mother.

"A day before the unfortunate incident, those around him say they heard him talking about killing himself because he can’t imagine a life without his mother," he stated.

Some residents closed to the drinking spot said they heard gun shot in a small room within the spot, upon rushing there, they realised the door was locked.

They quickly informed police in the area who forcefully entered the room only to discover the man in a pool of blood with a pistol beside him.

He was rushed to a hospital in the area where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body has since been kept at a morgue for further investigation.

