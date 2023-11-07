Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Information Ministry to host forum to assess impact of media support programmes

By Richard Aniagyei, ISD || contributor
Social News Information Ministry to host forum to assess impact of media support programmes
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ministry of Information (MoI) will host a forum to evaluate various strategies initiated to foster a conducive and secure environment for media practitioners.

Scheduled for 7th November at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), the objectives of the forum are to review the impact of current initiatives, identify gaps and enhance collaboration to strengthen media support programmes.

Outcomes will evaluate progress so far and generate ideas for reforming existing efforts, with feedback to foster a robust and responsible media environment.

Despite Ghana's vibrant media landscape, comprising over 700 FM stations and 160 TV stations facilitated by the 1992 Constitution, persistent concerns revolve around the professionalism, ethics and safety of journalists, depicting a challenging environment for media.

To address these challenges, the Ministry and its development partners initiated programmes - Media Capacity Enhancement Programme, Coordinated Mechanism for the Safety of Journalists, Industry Support through Global Partnerships and Collaboration with Stakeholders to Contain Egregious Media Content – to build the capacity of the media practitioners and also sanitise the media environment.

To combat disinformation and misinformation within the media landscape in Ghana, the Ministry through the Information Services Department launched the www.ghanatoday.gov.gh as a website dedicated to fighting and fact-checking information.

The forum will serve as a platform to evaluate the impact of these initiatives.

The agenda includes reviewing the outcomes and effectiveness of these programmes, identifying areas for improvement and engaging stakeholders in dialogues aimed at bolstering media support initiatives.

Top Stories

32 minutes ago

Former President John Mahamaleft with TUC Secretary General Mahama meets leadership of TUC today

40 minutes ago

NPP national leadership congratulates Bawumia after successful presidential primary NPP national leadership congratulates Bawumia after successful presidential prim...

40 minutes ago

Sege clash: Our security men dont carry guns – Electrochem denies shooting claims Sege clash: Our security men don’t carry guns – Electrochem denies shooting clai...

40 minutes ago

Otumfuo installs new paramount chief for Manfo Otumfuo installs new paramount chief for Manfo

40 minutes ago

Alans exit from NPP Presidential race benefited Bawumia, Ken Agyapong – Mussa Dankwah Alan’s exit from NPP Presidential race benefited Bawumia, Ken Agyapong – Mussa D...

1 hour ago

Information Ministry to host forum to assess impact of media support programmes Information Ministry to host forum to assess impact of media support programmes

12 hours ago

Government implementing policies to control degradation of coastal landscape — Bawumia Government implementing policies to control degradation of coastal landscape — B...

13 hours ago

UN peacekeepers at a command post during a training exercise in Sake, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. By Glody MURHABAZI AFP UN force deploys for operation 'Springbok' to save DR Congo civlians

13 hours ago

Ghanaians feeling the pinch of the dramatical increase in cost of living — Bawumia concedes Ghanaians feeling the pinch of the dramatical increase in cost of living — Bawum...

13 hours ago

Bawumias I will be my own man as President comment has earned him trust, respect — Stephen Atubiga Bawumia’s “I will be my own man as President” comment has earned him trust, resp...

Just in....
body-container-line