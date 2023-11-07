Information Ministry to host forum to assess impact of media support programmes

The Ministry of Information (MoI) will host a forum to evaluate various strategies initiated to foster a conducive and secure environment for media practitioners.

Scheduled for 7th November at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), the objectives of the forum are to review the impact of current initiatives, identify gaps and enhance collaboration to strengthen media support programmes.

Outcomes will evaluate progress so far and generate ideas for reforming existing efforts, with feedback to foster a robust and responsible media environment.

Despite Ghana's vibrant media landscape, comprising over 700 FM stations and 160 TV stations facilitated by the 1992 Constitution, persistent concerns revolve around the professionalism, ethics and safety of journalists, depicting a challenging environment for media.

To address these challenges, the Ministry and its development partners initiated programmes - Media Capacity Enhancement Programme, Coordinated Mechanism for the Safety of Journalists, Industry Support through Global Partnerships and Collaboration with Stakeholders to Contain Egregious Media Content – to build the capacity of the media practitioners and also sanitise the media environment.

To combat disinformation and misinformation within the media landscape in Ghana, the Ministry through the Information Services Department launched the www.ghanatoday.gov.gh as a website dedicated to fighting and fact-checking information.

The forum will serve as a platform to evaluate the impact of these initiatives.

The agenda includes reviewing the outcomes and effectiveness of these programmes, identifying areas for improvement and engaging stakeholders in dialogues aimed at bolstering media support initiatives.