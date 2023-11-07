Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

We’ll continue to work hard for the people of Ghana — Bawumia calms aggrieved youth

Headlines Well continue to work hard for the people of Ghana — Bawumia calms aggrieved youth
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has acknowledged the pains of Ghanaian youth and pledged to intensify efforts to address their concerns if elected President in 2024.

Speaking at his inauguration ceremony as the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium, Bawumia acknowledged the "legitimate demands" made by youth protesters of the "OccupyJulorbiHouse" demonstration.

For three days in September, thousands of young Ghanaians took to the streets to voice their frustrations over rising unemployment, poor living standards, and high cost of food prices.

The organizers, Democracy Hub is planning to organize a month-long demonstration in December dubbed #JustResign, to demand the resignation of President Akufo-Addo.

In his remarks, Bawumia said he became aware of the protest while campaigning for the NPP’s flagbearer position.

"They had a simple message for the political class: they needed more opportunities for work, they needed improved living conditions, and they wanted improved public services," he noted.

The Vice President added: "These are legitimate demands and we cannot ignore them. We will continue to work hard for the people of Ghana."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Newmont told to suspend exploration works in Ahafo North Newmont told to suspend exploration works in Ahafo North

2 hours ago

AR: Man shoots himself to death at Offinso-Abofour A/R: Man shoots himself to death at Offinso-Abofour

2 hours ago

Well continue to work hard for the people of Ghana — Bawumia calms aggrieved youth We’ll continue to work hard for the people of Ghana — Bawumia calms aggrieved yo...

3 hours ago

Former President John Mahamaleft with TUC Secretary General Mahama meets leadership of TUC today

3 hours ago

NPP national leadership congratulates Bawumia after successful presidential primary NPP national leadership congratulates Bawumia after successful presidential prim...

3 hours ago

Otumfuo installs new paramount chief for Manfo Otumfuo installs new paramount chief for Manfo

3 hours ago

Sege clash: Our security men dont carry guns – Electrochem denies shooting claims Sege clash: Our security men don’t carry guns – Electrochem denies shooting clai...

3 hours ago

Alans exit from NPP Presidential race benefited Bawumia, Ken Agyapong – Mussa Dankwah Alan’s exit from NPP Presidential race benefited Bawumia, Ken Agyapong – Mussa D...

3 hours ago

Information Ministry to host forum to assess impact of media support programmes Information Ministry to host forum to assess impact of media support programmes

Just in....
body-container-line