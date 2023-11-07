We’ll continue to work hard for the people of Ghana — Bawumia calms aggrieved youth

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has acknowledged the pains of Ghanaian youth and pledged to intensify efforts to address their concerns if elected President in 2024.

Speaking at his inauguration ceremony as the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium, Bawumia acknowledged the "legitimate demands" made by youth protesters of the "OccupyJulorbiHouse" demonstration.

For three days in September, thousands of young Ghanaians took to the streets to voice their frustrations over rising unemployment, poor living standards, and high cost of food prices.

The organizers, Democracy Hub is planning to organize a month-long demonstration in December dubbed #JustResign, to demand the resignation of President Akufo-Addo.

In his remarks, Bawumia said he became aware of the protest while campaigning for the NPP’s flagbearer position.

"They had a simple message for the political class: they needed more opportunities for work, they needed improved living conditions, and they wanted improved public services," he noted.

The Vice President added: "These are legitimate demands and we cannot ignore them. We will continue to work hard for the people of Ghana."