Mahama meets leadership of TUC today

Former President John Mahama[left] with TUC Secretary General
LISTEN
Former President and NDC flagbearer for the 2024 elections, John Dramani Mahama, is set to meet the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Mahama will lead a delegation from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to engage with officials of the TUC today, Tuesday, November 7, 2023,

The former president announced the meeting in a post on social media, saying "I will lead a team from the NDC to engage officials of the Ghana Trades Union Congress on Tuesday, November 07, 2023, at 10.00 a.m."

The meeting comes at a time when Ghana's economy is facing major challenges including high inflation, fuel price hikes and general economic hardship which has led to calls for government to take urgent action.

The trade unions have been vocal in criticizing the government's handling of the economy and the impact it is having on workers.

The engagement by Mahama forms part of the efforts by the NDC to consolidate its ties with the influential unions who have a large membership across Ghana ahead of the 2024 general elections.

On their part, the trade unions will make their grievances to the NDC leadership during the meeting.

They would want to hear concrete policy proposals from the NDC on how it intends to improve the plight of workers if voted into power.

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News Reporter

