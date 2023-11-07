Modern Ghana logo
Department of Integrated Social Sciences of UniMAC-IJ pays courtesy call on Omanhene in Koforidua

By Obeng Aquah II Contributor
The head of the Department of the Integrated Social Sciences of the University of Media, Arts and Communication-Institute of Journalism (UniMAC-IJ) led by Dr.Kodwo Ansong Boateng to pay a courtesy call on the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng III in Koforidua on November 1.

This visit was made together with lecturers in the department and some selected students of the institution. The purpose of the visit was to appeal for the presence of the Omanhene as the Chairperson of the project about to be embarked on by the department dubbed "Ghana Month" slated for next year March.

The initiative seeks to celebrate the culture, tradition and heritage of the Ghanaian people in March among the university community. It will be a month-long celebration packed with a series of events that will enlighten students, both the teaching and non-teaching staff.

The selection of the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area was done strategically due to his track record of work which aligns with the vision of the project. He is known as a person who portrays the Ghanaian heritage wherever he goes and also promotes development among the youth and people around him.

He accepted the call as the special guest of honour. He also added that since the month scheduled for the celebration is his birthday month, it calls for more jubilation and excitement.

