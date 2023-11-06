Modern Ghana logo
Gender-based insult: Apologize to Samira Bawumia in 5 days else you’ll hear from us — NMC roars at Power FM

The National Media Commission (NMC) has issued a 5-day ultimatum to Authentic Media, operators of Power FM, to apologize to Ghana's Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, for content aired on their station that disrespected her.

In a letter to the CEO of Authentic Media dated November 6, NMC Executive Secretary George Sarpong wrote, "On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, you allowed your station, Power Fm, to be used as the medium for gender-based insult on H.E. Hajia Samira Bawumia in a perverted and debased broadcast that also sought to denigrate the entire Fulani Community in Ghana and incite ethnic tension."

The letter continued, "We ask you to apologise to H.E. Hajia Samira Bawumia and the Fulani Community. We additionally ask that you apologise to the Ghanaian public whose sensibilities you breached by that broadcast."

Mr. Sarpong concluded by setting a deadline, stating "We expect you to undertake the above and present evidence of same to the Commission before November 11, 2023 after which date you may hear further from the Commission."

This directive from the media watchdog comes after a guest on Power FM's program made some “disrespectful” comments about the Second Lady’s sexual preferences and that of the Ghanaian Fulani ethnic group.

Isaac Donkor
