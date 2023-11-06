Court grants businessman bail over alleged GH₵90,000 land fraud

06.11.2023 LISTEN

A 39-year-old businessman, who allegedly took GH₵90,000.00 from another businessman under the pretext of getting him ten plots of land at Prampram, but failed, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Wisdom Waklatsi, charged with conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretense, pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, his accomplice, Mr George Larye, who is also charged with conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretense, is currently at large.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah admitted Mr Waklatsi to GH₵100,000.00 bail sum with four sureties.

It directed that all the sureties should be Ghanaian citizens and income earners.

The matter has been adjourned to November 16, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector Ramata Asumah, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant Mr Anthony K. Sokpah was a businessman and resided in the United States of America while Mr Waklatsi was a resident of Gbawe.

The prosecution said in 2019, the complainant, who wanted to buy acres of the land for his estate business contacted Mr Waklatsi, who he knew for some time.

It said Mr Waklatsi assured the complainant that he together with Larye could get him some plots of land at Prampram at a cheaper price.

“Two days later, Waklatsi contacted the complainant that he together with Larye had gotten ten plots of land for him to buy at a reduced price of GH₵17,000.00 per plot,” it added.

The prosecution said Mr Waklatsi and Larye demanded and collected an initial payment of GH₵80,000.00 and paid the same to the owners of the land for, which a receipt was issued.

It said a month later Mr Waklatsi and Mr Larye called the complainant that the owners of the land were threatening to sell the land if the balance was not paid quickly.

“They convinced the complainant that, in order to secure the said land, the remaining balance needed to be paid immediately,” it added.

The prosecution said the complainant, therefore, sent GH90,000.00 through a witness to Mr Waklatsi.

It said Mr Waklatsi acknowledged receipt of the money and informed the complainant that he and Larye paid the same to the landowners.

The prosecution said they also prepared and handed over a document to the complainant.

It said in August 2023, the complainant returned to Ghana only to realise that the GH₵90,000.00 was not paid to the landowners.

It said Mr Waklatsi and Mr Larye were not reachable, which made the complainant file a case with the police.

The prosecution said Mr Waklatsi, who had been in police custody for similar offences was arrested while efforts were being made to arrest Larye.

GNA