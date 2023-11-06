Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
06.11.2023 Social News

Two Ada SHS students who went swimming drown in Volta River

Two Ada SHS students who went swimming drown in Volta River
06.11.2023 LISTEN

Two students of the Ada Senior High School in the Greater Accra region have drowned.

The incident happened on the morning of Monday, November 6, 2023.

The students who are yet to be identified are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old and are alleged to have left the school without exeat to swim in the Volta River close to the school.

Information gathered by Citi News indicates that residents close by upon spotting them went to their rescue but were unfortunately too late to save the students.

Their bodies have therefore been deposited at the government district hospital.

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Nothing exciting about electing failed economist Bawumia as flagbearer — Kojo Bonsu jabs NPP Nothing exciting about electing “failed economist" Bawumia as flagbearer — Kojo ...

2 hours ago

Bawumia is a unifier, he'll lead NPP to victory in 2024 — David Prah Bawumia is a unifier, he'll lead NPP to victory in 2024 — David Prah

2 hours ago

Two Ada SHS students who went swimming drown in Volta River Two Ada SHS students who went swimming drown in Volta River

2 hours ago

NR: Students of Nkanchina Midwifery and Nursing College protest, demand principals removal N/R: Students of Nkanchina Midwifery and Nursing College protest, demand princip...

3 hours ago

Comparing solution Mahama to problem Bawumia is a bad strategy – Kpessa-Whyte to NDC Comparing ‘solution’ Mahama to ‘problem’ Bawumia is a bad strategy – Kpessa-Whyt...

3 hours ago

NPP should be natural home of Ewes — Akufo-Addo NPP should be natural home of Ewes — Akufo-Addo 

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Bawumia no match for Mahama — Dr. Omane Boamah Election 2024: Bawumia no match for Mahama — Dr. Omane Boamah

3 hours ago

Family, mourners mark Lawyer Akoto Ampaw's one week rememberance Family, mourners mark Lawyer Akoto Ampaw's one week rememberance

3 hours ago

NPP was not under pressure to elect Bawumia as first Non-Akan flagbearer – Nana B NPP was not under pressure to elect Bawumia as first Non-Akan flagbearer – Nana ...

4 hours ago

Ken Agyapong would've won NPP primaries if not for incumbency advantage, abuse of public resources – Martin Amidu Ken Agyapong would've won NPP primaries if not for incumbency advantage, abuse o...

Just in....
body-container-line