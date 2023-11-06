N/R: Students of Nkanchina Midwifery and Nursing College protest, demand principal’s removal

Students at Nkanchina Midwifery and Nursing College in the Kpandai district of the Northern region have staged a demonstration against the principal of the college, alleging mismanagement.

Clad in red bands, the students cited the principal’s alleged disrespect and mistreatment towards them, as well as the lack of breakfast, as pressing issues that sparked their protest.

The students who spoke to Citi News were adamant in their demand for the immediate removal of the principal from the school premises.

After marching to the office of the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kpandai, Emmanuel Atta Tatablata appealed to the students to maintain calm and return to the campus, assuring them that he would intervene and address their grievances.

-citinewsroom