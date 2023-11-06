Agamal launches 5month Larval Source Management to fight Malaria in Obuasi

AGAMal, with funding from AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, has launched a 5-month Larval Source Management project to control the population of mosquitoes that carry the malaria parasite.

The project, which started in October 2023, targets the larval stages of mosquitoes in water sources. The process of Larviciding involves applying a biological larvicide called Bacillus sphaericus (Bs) to the water where mosquito larvae live. Bs is a natural soil bacterium that kills mosquito larvae without harming other organisms.

The project covers the entire Obuasi Township, which consists of Obuasi East District and Obuasi Municipality. It employs 17 local workers who are trained to map and treat potential mosquito breeding sites with Bs. The treatment cycle is every four weeks and covers all types of water sources, such as ponds, streams, and puddles.

The project complements the existing Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) intervention that AGAMal has been implementing since 2006. IRS involves spraying insecticides on the walls of houses to kill adult mosquitoes that rest indoors. AGAMal also encourages the use of Long-lasting insecticide Nets (LLINs) to protect people from mosquito bites while sleeping.

These interventions have contributed to a significant decline in malaria cases in Obuasi over the years. However, AGAMal recognizes the need to add more tools to achieve the national goal of malaria elimination by 2030. Larval Source Management (LSM) is one of these tools that can reduce both indoor and outdoor biting mosquitoes.

LSM is a proven and effective method of malaria control that has been used in many countries around the world. By targeting the source of mosquitoes, LSM can prevent them from reaching adult stage and spreading the malaria parasite. AGAMal hopes that LSM will help sustain the gains made in the fight against malaria in Obuasi and the country at large.

Your Involvement Matters:

As a resident of the community, you hold a vital role in our collective efforts to reduce mosquito populations and prevent malaria. By joining hands with local authorities and AGAMal's LSM Team, you can make a substantial difference. Here's how you can step up and contribute to larval source management:

Remove, empty, overturn, or create holes in containers that can hold water, such as old tires, buckets, and flower pots.

Cover household water containers such as buckets, water drums, gallons, etc.

Organize or participate in community clean-up drives to clear out stagnant water in blocked drains, ditches, gutters, and ponds.

Stay vigilant and report potential mosquito breeding sites to your community leader and the larviciding team.

Spread the word within your community about the importance of LSM and larviciding and its role in malaria prevention.

By actively engaging in these initiatives, you protect your well-being and contribute to our community's overall health and safety. Remember, the fight against malaria is a shared responsibility, and your active involvement is the cornerstone of our success.

Let's unite and work together to make our community a safer and healthier place for all. Your actions, no matter how small, are critical to the solution.

“Zero Malaria starts with Me”