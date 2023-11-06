Modern Ghana logo
Comparing ‘solution’ Mahama to ‘problem’ Bawumia is a bad strategy – Kpessa-Whyte to NDC

Professor at the University of Ghana, Michael Kpessa-Whyte has admonished members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop making comparisons between former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Since Dr. Bawumia was declared the winner of the flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, November 4, there have been comparisons to John Mahama on social media.

In a post on X by Felix Ofosu Kwakye who is former Information Minister, he said “For those who insist on purely Vice Presidential records,JM makes Bawumia look like a school boy when their respective records are assessed. Here you go!”

With the conversation growing big on social media, Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte has shared his view.

In a post on X, he said the NDC must stop the comparisons and drum home what John Dramani Mahama will do to revive the economy when he gets the chance to become president again.

“My dear NDC colleagues stop the comparison between John Mahama and Bawumia. Let’s focus on what John Mahama will do to revive the economy. Comparing a ‘problem’ and a ‘solution’ is a bad strategy. Instead, use the solution to solve the problem. Elections are about the future,” Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

