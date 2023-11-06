NE/R: Farmer needs Gh₵50,000 for hip replacement surgery 

06.11.2023 LISTEN

Mr Kofi Materim, a 34-year-old farmer is in urgent need of Gh₵50,000 to undergo a total hip replacement surgery to improve his movement.

The man, who is a resident of Nangdam in the North East Region, has been diagnosed with avascular necrosis of the left hip, which makes him experience excruciating pains daily restricting his mobility.

A medical report from the Ultima Platz Hospital in the Bolga East District signed by Dr Abel Benjamin Tunni, a Trauma/Orthopedic Surgeon at the hospital, said “An x-ray revealed avascular necrosis of his left hip. The cost of the surgery is Gh₵50,000, which is not covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme.”

The report indicated that the hip replacement surgery was necessary to restore his ability to walk pain-free.

Mr Materim, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said feeling pains constantly had incapacitated him making him a burden on family and friends.

He stated that he relied on pain relievers for several years as the healthcare facilities he had been visiting prescribed them until earlier this year when he was referred to a specialised hospital.

He appealed to members of the public to come to his aid to enable him to undergo the surgery.

He added “I was farming until the pain got severe and now, I can't do anything for myself. I don't have the amount of money needed for the surgery.”

Mr David Maffin, a cousin to the patient, told the GNA that the sickness had rendered Mr Materim destitute, adding he was dependent on his wife and two children, who were helpless too.

He appealed to philanthropic individuals and organisations to donate towards his cousin's surgery.

Members of the public who are touched by Mr Materim’s plight and want to donate may contact him or send MoMo to the number below.

0241552646

Momo name: Kofi Thomas Materim

GNA