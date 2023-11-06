NPP should be natural home of Ewes — Akufo-Addo 

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed the hope that the Volta Region will one day become loyal to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This, he said was based on his conviction that the region, known as the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) founded by a son of the land, the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, had roots in the NPP.

Addressing the 61st Hogbetsotsoza durbar at Anloga on Saturday, Nana Akufo-Addo said his claim on the political roots of the people of the region was based on ideological and historical reasons and that he was determined to see a reversal of the electoral fortunes of the NPP in the region.

“I'm convinced the NPP should be the natural home of the people of the Volta Region… In 1960, Dr J.B. Danquah stood on the ticket of the United Party, the predecessor party to the NPP… In that election, Danquah won decisively here in Anlo and in Ho West even though he lost in the country. Need I say more?

Until that day comes when the Volta Region returns home to its proper political roots, I shall continue to woo it.”

The President was glad Togbi Sri III, the Awoamefia of Anlo acknowledged some development projects undertaken in Anlo during his tenure and promised to work towards the early completion of ongoing projects including the Anloga District Hospital under the government's ambitious Agenda 111 project.

He said other infrastructural projects including roads the Awoamefia mentioned were important to his government assuring that those projects would receive the needed attention disclosing that his government's record in the road sector in the region was unprecedented.

Togbi Sri, the Awoamefia drew the President's attention to some pressing needs in the Anlo Traditional Area which included the dredging of the Keta Lagoon, the construction of the proposed Keta Port and the Klikor, Agbozume, Anyako, Konu, Seva water supply issue.

The others were the international highway from Aflao-Dzodze-Ave Dakpa-Ho, Denu-Keta Road, Agortoe to Tregui to Adutor Road and the stalled Agordome to Keta water expansion project saying, fixing these problems that confronted his people would bring so much relief.

This year's festival celebrated on the theme: Climate Change, a Challenge to Lands below Sea Level, a Concern of the Anlo State and the Stakeholders” saw the historic visit of Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, the Overlord of Dagbon and his entourage in attendance and, representatives of Togbi Agokoli V, Ewefiaga from Notsie, Togo as well as chiefs from other parts of the region and the country.

The durbar chaired by Mr Edward Doe Adjaho, former Speaker of Parliament also had in attendance members of the diplomatic corps, politicians, tourists and prominent sons and daughters of the land including academicians.

GNA