Nothing exciting about electing “failed economist" Bawumia as flagbearer — Kojo Bonsu jabs NPP

Kojo Bonsu, former Kumasi Mayor and NDC presidential aspirant, has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recent selection as the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

In a tweet on Monday, November 6, Kojo Bonsu claimed that Bawumia's win is nothing the NPP should be excited about.

According to him, the Veep is an economist who failed to revive the country’s ailing economy but has now turned out to be a digitization champion.

"There is absolutely nothing exciting about electing a failed economist turned local digitisation champion to lead a group of successful failures,” read part of his tweet.

He further expressed confidence that the NDC would win the 2024 elections "with the widest margin of percentage in the history of Ghana", describing the NDC's anticipated win as "non-negotiable."

Kojo Bonsu's dismissal of Bawumia's flagbearer victory comes just days after the Vice President was elected to lead the NPP ticket in the 2024 elections.

He defeated his main challenger, Kennedy Agyapong in a hotly contested race held on Saturday, November 4, garnering 61.4% of the total vote cast.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
