The church must build a spiritual and physical legacy for future generations – Rev Odonkor

The Reverend Fitzgerald Odonkor, President of Harvest International Ministries, in his anniversary message, tagged the next milestone of the church as years of legacy, thus passing on the legacy of the church to the next generation.

He said this was to ensure that the legacy of the church in winning souls for Christ and contributing to nation-building was not lost on them but stood the test of time.

Speaking at the 30th anniversary Thanksgiving service at the headquarters of Harvest Chapel International at Tesano in Accra, Rev. Odonkor noted that the church must go beyond the four walls of the building and become relevant through the activities of its members, who must shine in their offices, farms, political platforms, schools, and all walks of life.

Rev. Odonkor, who is also the General Overseer of Harvest Chapel International urged Christians and the Church, in general, to be partners and contribute their quota to nation-building and development as they do for their various churches.

He said as part of the anniversary and the mission for the next stage Harvest International Ministries has resolved to make a greater impact on society in the coming years.

He said the church will undertake more community-oriented outreaches and projects to impact the lives of the poor and vulnerable as well as contribute to nation-building.

“One core value of Harvest Chapel International is touching lives with the love of God by administering timely spiritual, physical, and emotional interventions to see Christians withstand the battles of life and, in turn, become torchbearers for others.

“It is the reason the ministry invests time, resources, and efforts in care activities such as the Harvest Care Line, which provides critical emergency assistance to help members deal with life’s turbulence,” Rev. Odonkor stated.

He also revealed that, as part of its mission, it has set up a Harvest Care Line, which is a care programme of dedicated teams of believers who provide: prayer eagles, medical and legal practitioners, financial analysts and advisors, career coaches, marriage counsellors, and pastors, among others, equipped spiritually and professionally to minister to the varied needs of members as and when they emerge.

“From prayer, counselling, welfare support, and visitation, the teams act as coaches to help members deal with the stresses of personal, family, financial, medical, or work-related problems as early as possible and to seek competent help in times of crisis through telephone, face-to-face, or referral services,” he noted.

The Reverend Dr. Gordon Kisseih, General Overseer of the Life International Church, who was the guest preacher, commended the Harvest Chapel International for playing an important role in building the spirituality of its members and serving society all these thirty years.

He urged Christians to learn perseverance and steadfastness from the growth of the church from a small gathering to that of multitudes.

He added that with the spirit of perseverance, focus, and discipline, they could achieve great things in their lives.

