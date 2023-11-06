MoH launches technology to remotely mentor healthcare providers

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has launched a project to leverage technology to remotely mentor healthcare providers to implement sustainable antimicrobial stewardship programmes in hospitals.

The Director of External Health Cooperation at the Ministry, Dr Hafiz Adams, who launched the project, indicated that it signifies the government’s commitment to building a strong foundation for antimicrobial stewardship.

According to him, the project would bridge the geographical divide and ensure that every healthcare professional, regardless of location, has access to the latest evidence-based practices and guidance in managing antimicrobial use.

He assured stakeholders the government would equip healthcare providers with the necessary tools, skills and knowledge to implement effective antimicrobial stewardship strategies in their respective healthcare settings.

The Head of the Pharmacy Directorate at the Ministry, Dr Joycelyn Azeez, stated that the initiative represented a significant step towards addressing one of the pressing global and national health challenges of our time.

“To make a difference in the fight against antimicrobial resistance, the project represents a concerted effort to develop and drive a meaningful change in this critical area by utilising technology for remote learning,” she said.