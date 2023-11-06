I’m humbled, overwhelmed to be elected Flagbearer – Bawumia

06.11.2023 LISTEN

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was elected Flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bear in a highly contested elections last Saturday, has said his winning is the greatest of his life.

Dr Bawumia polled 118,210 votes representing 61.47%, to best his main contender Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a Member of Parliament for Asian Central who obtained 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.

Former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie-Akoto obtained 1,459 votes representing 0.76% while Francis Addai-Nimoh polled 781 votes representing 0.41%.

In his acceptance speech at a ceremony in Accra Sports Stadium, Dr Bawumia emotionally said he was humbled and overwhelmed by the development.

“…I, therefore, stand here with profound gratitude and humility, having received the greatest honour of my life, the victory is not mine but ours.

“The significance of this victory is not lost on me, I am humbled and overwhelmed… and on this historic day, I have been elected leader of the great NPP, this is just surreal, I thank God for how far he has brought me,” the newly elected NPP flagbearer said.

Dr Bawumia said he had always believed that with hard work, honesty, discipline and faith in God, one can fulfil one’s potential, it is possible.

He extended an olive branch to those who did not vote for him to get involved and campaign vigorously to win the 2024 general elections.

Dr Bawumia’s main contender, Kennedy Agyapong, who graciously conceded defeat said he was ready to help the NPP to retain power come 2024.

Kennedy Agyapong, whose efforts had been described as impressive by political pundits and NPP stalwarts, has urged his supporters to rally behind the party.