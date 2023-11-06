I’m determined to serve as a leader for a united Ghana for all Ghanaians – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stressed that he has his own vision for Ghana when he becomes the next President.

On Saturday, November 4, the Vice President was elected flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the end of the party’s primaries.

Speaking in a victory speech, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said he is determined to serve as a leader for a united Ghana for all Ghanaians.

He said the ambition to break the 8 for the NPP is not only about partisanship but the need to make the country better.

“Breaking the 8 is not about partisanship but about patriotism, and knowing that Ghana deserves consistency, focus and follow-through, not political bickering and division. We will break the 8 in unity, and we will govern in unity, because regardless of the margin of our victory, we govern for and in the interest of 100% of Ghanaians

“We have two tasks ahead of us: (1) to lead the New Patriotic Party to Victory in 2024; (2) to steward this nation from recovery to prosperity. Given the chance, I am determined to serve as a leader for a united Ghana, for all Ghanaians, regardless of background, circumstance, or socio-economic status,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

The Vice President continued, “Ghana is a haven for peace and co-existence, and one of the many strengths of our nation is that we, while we may differ and debate, come together in unity for the good of Mother Ghana.

“I have felt that hope and unity as I have traveled through our country over these past months and I feel it here today, as we prepare to build back better for us all. So we celebrate today, but tomorrow, we get back to work. For you, for Ghana, and for us all.”

At the end of the primaries of the ruling NPP party over the weekend, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won with 63.24% as he beat the three other aspirants.

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong polled 35.52% while the former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto got 0.81% and Francis Addai Nimoh polled 0.43%.