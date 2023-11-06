I want to build an inclusive, food-sufficient, data-driven nation to fully participate in the global digital revolution – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured that with a chance to be President of Ghana, he will lead the country to sustainable growth with macroeconomic discipline.

The Vice President over the weekend was elected flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the end of the party’s primaries.

Speaking after the declaration, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said he has the vision to build an inclusive, food-self-sufficient, data-driven, and systems-based nation that will fully participate in the global digital revolution to solve the country’s problems.

He said as President, his government will put in place policies that will put the talent of the youth to good use.

"My vision is to build an inclusive, food-self-sufficient, data-driven, and systems-based nation that will fully participate in the global digital revolution to solve our problems and also to usher in a golden age of benefits from our natural resources.

“I want to lead a nation that improves and unleashes the talents of our youth and offers good jobs with good pay, and sustainable growth with macroeconomic discipline,” Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

At the end of the primaries of the ruling NPP party on Saturday, November 4, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won with 63.24% as he beat the three other aspirants.

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong polled 35.52% while the former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto got 0.81% and Francis Addai Nimoh polled 0.43%.