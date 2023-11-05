Welder dies after military brutality in Garu

05.11.2023 LISTEN

A welder, Tashiru Bala, a resident of Garu District has died from the recent military brutality in Garu District.

He was one of the victims who were severely beaten by the military who stormed the area to revenge the attack on National Security Operatives few days ago that has generated widespread condemnation.

Tashiru, a son of Garu Zongo Chief was found dead in his room with his body decomposing.

The stench emanating from his rented room compelled the co-tenats who broke in and found him dead.

The 38-year-old died days ago from suspected internal bleeding.

Sources told ModernGhana News that the military also broke into their house and beat him mercilessly in the presence of other co-tenants who are all women.

It was reported that Tashiru decided to seek treatment at home after realising all the health facilities in Garu were occupied by over 200 victims of the military brutality.

Sources told ModernGhana News that his room was locked for days giving co-tenants the impression that he may have visited his wife who lives separately in the same district.

A complaint was lodged at the Garu Police Station and his body has been conveyed to the Bolga Regional hospital for autopsy.