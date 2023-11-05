Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
05.11.2023 Headlines

Welder dies after military brutality in Garu

Welder dies after military brutality in Garu
05.11.2023 LISTEN

A welder, Tashiru Bala, a resident of Garu District has died from the recent military brutality in Garu District.

He was one of the victims who were severely beaten by the military who stormed the area to revenge the attack on National Security Operatives few days ago that has generated widespread condemnation.

Tashiru, a son of Garu Zongo Chief was found dead in his room with his body decomposing.

The stench emanating from his rented room compelled the co-tenats who broke in and found him dead.

The 38-year-old died days ago from suspected internal bleeding.

Sources told ModernGhana News that the military also broke into their house and beat him mercilessly in the presence of other co-tenants who are all women.

It was reported that Tashiru decided to seek treatment at home after realising all the health facilities in Garu were occupied by over 200 victims of the military brutality.

Sources told ModernGhana News that his room was locked for days giving co-tenants the impression that he may have visited his wife who lives separately in the same district.

A complaint was lodged at the Garu Police Station and his body has been conveyed to the Bolga Regional hospital for autopsy.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Welder dies after military brutality in Garu Welder dies after military brutality in Garu

7 hours ago

AFP - CHAFION MADI French island Mayotte survives on bottled water in century's worst drought

7 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Concession Statement by Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh NPP flagbearer race: Concession Statement by Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh

8 hours ago

Sunyani East delegates laud NPP leadership for putting on hold primaries in constituency Sunyani East delegates laud NPP leadership for putting on hold primaries in cons...

8 hours ago

'Oppose my opinions but don't insult me, my mother, family; it's not cool' —Okyeame Kwame 'Oppose my opinions but don't insult me, my mother, family; it's not cool' — Oky...

8 hours ago

2024 elections: All NPP candidates have what it takes to defeat Mahama —Former MP 2024 elections: ‘All NPP candidates have what it takes to defeat Mahama’ — Forme...

8 hours ago

2024 elections: 'No election has ever been easy since 2000 but Bawumia has the best chance of winning' —Mustapha Hamid 2024 elections: 'No election has ever been easy since 2000 but Bawumia has the b...

8 hours ago

I've my own vision - Bawumia tell Ghanaians I've my own vision - Bawumia tell Ghanaians

8 hours ago

NDC must not gloat over Bawumia's 61 victory in flagbearer race - Economist NDC must not gloat over Bawumia's 61% victory in flagbearer race - Economist

8 hours ago

Bawumias election as flagbearer shows nationalistic character of NPP – Justin Kodua Bawumia’s election as flagbearer shows nationalistic character of NPP – Justin K...

Just in....
body-container-line