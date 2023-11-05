Winner of Kofi A. Tawiah Foundation Community Service Contest to bag GHS15k

The Kofi A. Tawiah Foundation has launched its maiden national community service contest opened to students from upper primary to Senior High Schools across Ghana.

The contest dubbed "The Kofi A. Tawiah Good Citizenship Challenge" seeks to develop essential character traits in young people through service learning while promoting good citizenship.

A grand prize of GHS15,000 awaits the winning team, with the second and third-placed teams also set to receive GHC10,000 and GHS5,000 respectively. By participating in this challenge, students have the chance to contribute to the important work of addressing issues in their communities and developing essential traits for good citizenship. The contest presents an exciting opportunity for students across Ghana to learn, serve and impact their communities.

The topic for the contest requires students to describe a community service initiative by their team. They are then to discuss the positive impacts that resulted from the initiative and explain how this has helped shape their character and commitment to making meaningful contributions to society.

How to Participate:

1. To participate, students would need to leverage on the power of collaboration and form a team of at least 5 students with staff supervision. The teams are to identify problems in their communities, brainstorm solutions and take the initiative to resolve them.

Interested participants (teams) are expected to share supplementary documents including videos, pictures, testimonials etc. pertaining to the project they embarked on. In relation to a team's project, they are to provide contact information of the organization or person(s) they engaged during their Community Service.

Submission of final essay detailing the community service project embarked on together with supplementary documents should be emailed to [email protected] or sent via post to P.O. Box 3837 Cantonments – Accra.

The teams are to note that the deadline for expression of interest: (Submission of team members, school and a brief of intended project) is 20th November 2023 and the deadline for submission of essay is 2nd February 2024.

At the KAT Foundation, we believe in nurturing not just academic excellence but also good character. Our Good Citizenship Challenge is an integral part of our character education initiative aimed at schools throughout Ghana. The contest's core objectives are:

Problem Identification: To inspire students to develop a keen eye for identifying pressing issues in their communities.

Solution Development: Once the issues are identified, students are to brainstorm creative and practical solutions. It is intended to nurture the problem-solving skills of the next generation.

Community Action: Students are encouraged to take tangible steps in their communities, bringing their proposed solutions to life.

The Community Service Contest is not just a competition; it's an opportunity to leave a lasting mark on our communities. It is also a call to action for students to become exemplary citizens. We believe that by engaging in community service, young minds will grow to understand the value of empathy, leadership, and the responsibility they have toward their fellow citizens.

Kofi A. Tawiah Foundation is a registered foundation dedicated to supporting education and educational programs that promote and cultivate essential character traits for good citizenship in Ghana and Africa.

The foundation is driven by the belief that Ghana and Africa’s problems can be solved by inspired, ethical and enlightened young and future generations of Ghanaians or Africans.