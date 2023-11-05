NDC must not gloat over Bawumia's 61% victory in flagbearer race - Economist

A Ghanaian economist based in the United States, Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu, has cautioned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to celebrate too soon over the performance of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the just-concluded presidential primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr Iddrisu expressed the view that Dr Bawumia's performance may not be as disappointing as some have suggested, considering the pre-election anticipation surrounding the Vice President's candidacy.

He believes the NDC should not become complacent or relaxed but should instead work diligently to challenge the NPP in the 2024 elections.

He emphasised that the signal from Dr Bawumia's performance is not weak and that the NDC should remain focused and work hard for the upcoming election in 2024.

Dr Iddrisu's advice comes in response to comments by some NDC supporters on social media platforms who appear to view Dr Bawumia's performance as lackluster.

Some say because the campaign team of the Vice President predicted a percentage far above 70 and 80, and their candidate ended up getting 61.4, it means that all is not well in the NPP, but Dr Sa-ad thought otherwise.

Dr Iddrisu also noted that while Dr Bawumia secured 61.4% of the votes, Ken Agyapong, another NPP presidential aspirant, only won in two regions, Central and Volta, in contrast to Dr Bawumia, who emerged victorious in 14 regions.

This must not be taken on face-value but needs hardwork and dilligence to overcome, he concluded.

-Classfmonline