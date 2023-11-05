Obuasi Area PEMEM trains church members on entrepreneurial and vocational skills

The Men's Ministry (PEMEM) of the Church of Pentecost in Obuasi Area under the Chairmanship of the Area Head – Prophet David Kankam Beditor has empowered more than 500 members with entrepreneurial and vocational skills to better their lives and contribute significantly to the development of the country.

The program offered members of the church to acquire new skills in weedicide and fertilizer production, soap making, yoghurt making, brown sugar production, CCTV camera installation, snail farming etc.

According to the Obuasi Area PEMEM Leader - Pastor Benjamin Sarpong Mensah who spoke with the media at the sidelines of the training program, the Men's Ministry recognizes the need to empower members of the church with entrepreneurial skills to enable them to be economically independent and not rely on government for jobs.

He said the participants were taken through more than 12 disciplines which when adopted could help them set up their own businesses, employ people and contribute meaningfully to the growth and progress of the society.

He was optimistic that the participants would take the training seriously by putting the knowledge acquired into productive use through establishing their own businesses. "We have taken down the names and contacts of participants. This is to ensure that we do a follow-up after the training to make sure they put the training into good use," he stated.

The Obuasi Area PEMEM leader admonished residents of Obuasi to develop an interest in skills training and development and not depend on AngloGold Ashanti for direct jobs. Rather, he encouraged residents to leverage the presence of AGA in Obuasi, with an expanded economy to go into business.

Pastor Mensah further averred that the Church of Pentecost led by its National Chairman Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, has taken it upon itself to directly contribute to the transformation and development of the country. This he said is evidenced in the recent philanthropic work and other social intervention programs rolled out by the church across the country.

Participants at the training program commended the leadership of PEMEM for empowering them through skills acquisition. An Elder of the Bidieso Church of Pentecost, Francis Owusu said the training has helped him to acquire skills to produce weedicide.

"As a farmer, this program has really helped me to acquire skills to produce weedicide, knowing the high cost of weedicides now, it was important to learn how to produce them to save cost," he stated.

He implored Ghanaians to pay attention to skills acquisition since it provides the opportunity for one to build their own businesses and become economically independent.

Juliana Oppong of the Estate branch of the church seized the opportunity to advise women to take active part in such training programs. She said women play key role in maintaining the home hence needed to empower themselves economically to make meaningful impact in the home.

The training participants received a visit and a blessing from Prophet David Kankam Beditor, who took a break from his hectic agenda to assess the progress of the program. He urged them to apply the skills they learned as soon as possible after the completion of the training.