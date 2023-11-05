Akosombo Dam Spillage: Citi FM/Citi TV cuts sod for Second Resettlement Centre

The management of Citi FM and Citi TV has triggered the necessary processes to begin the construction of a resettlement centre in Ada for persons affected by the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

The facility, which will provide shelter for the victims of the spillage, will be located close to the Ada East District Assembly in the Greater Accra Region.

Citi FM and Citi TV have already started constructing a similar resettlement centre in Torkpo in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region, thanks to the generous support of their listeners and viewers.

Before the groundbreaking ceremony today, Wednesday, November 1, 2023, Bernard Avle, the General Manager of Citi FM/TV, stated that the centre will be transformed into a skills training facility once it fulfils its purpose.

“Beyond providing relief, we realized that we needed to provide something substantive because we noticed in reports that there are humanitarian challenges where people’s houses have been overrun, and they are sleeping outside, which is not good at all. So, management decided that, beyond providing relief items, we will collaborate with local authorities to establish temporary resettlement structures because it is a humanitarian challenge, and it’s not business as usual. So what we are trying to establish are structures that can house people who have been displaced temporarily…so it will be easier to relocate the people there.”

“For sustainability purposes, we don’t want to build a structure, house someone for three months, and have it become a white elephant. So, in consultation with the assembly, the resettlement centre will be converted into a skills training centre to help those who have suffered from the effects of the flooding.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the District Chief Executive of Ada East, has reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the timely completion of the project and its proper maintenance.

“We assure you that monitoring and evaluation will be conducted rigorously, and I will ensure that for every project we undertake, we instil a culture of maintenance to ensure the project’s sustainability.”

