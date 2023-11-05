Modern Ghana logo
Former Suhum MP escapes 'showdown' beatings at Assin Central

The Central North Police Command intervened to prevent an altercation involving former Member of Parliament for Suhum Constituency in the Central Region, Frederick Opare Ansah.

Upon the arrival of Mr Opare-Ansah at the Pentecost Worship Centre in Assin Fosu, where one of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential aspirants, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, was casting his vote, tensions escalated, leading to a confrontation between Mr Agyapong's supporters and the police.

During the altercation, four gunshots were fired, creating further chaos, and Mr Opare-Ansah's team managed to escape the scene amid jeers from the crowd.

Mr Opare-Ansah had challenged Mr Agyapong to meet him at the Pentecost Worship polling centre, and he fulfilled his promise by arriving at the center shortly before the close of the exercise.

However, he was met with resistance from delegates gathered at the entrance, preventing his entry

