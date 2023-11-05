NPP polls: I accept the result; let’s now come together and give the NDC a showdown – Ken Agyapong

Defeated flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has called on the party’s supporters to come together and work towards defeating the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 General Election.

At the end of the primaries of the ruling party today, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won with 63.24% as he beat the three other aspirants.

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong polled 35.52% while the former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto got 0.81% and Francis Addai Nimoh polled 0.43%.

Speaking after the results were declared, Kennedy Agyapong accepted defeat as he rallied the party to unite to give the NDC a showdown in the General Election next year.

“I believe the party has been fair and transparent. That is the only thing I have always been preaching, this election is fair, my grassroots have spoken, I accept the results in good faith.

“We are going to work tirelessly to break the 8. We should put everything behind us and let us unite this party, with unity I believe we can break the 8, that is all I have been preaching for. I congratulate the Election Committee, Police, EC, and the party members for the commitment you have shown for peace. We have to come together and give the NDC a showdown,” Ken Agyapong said.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that he will use all his strength and energy to help elected NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to win next year’s election.