Ghana cannot afford to return to the NDC under the leadership of John Mahama – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that he will use all his strength and energy to help Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia become the next President of Ghana.

This follows the election of the Vice President as the new flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the party’s primaries on Saturday, November 4.

Speaking to congratulate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana cannot afford to return to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), especially under the leadership of former President John Dramani Mahama.

“You have shown that Ghana’s democracy is safe in your hands. I am confident that Mahamudu Bawumia will unite the party with the assistance of Ken Agyapong, Addai-Nimoh, and others to provide us with strong leadership.

“I want to thank every single NPP person that for the last 16 years …I have one more task to do, and that is all my strength and energy to help Bawumia win the elections of 2024.

“Ghana cannot afford the return of NDC especially under the leadership of John Mahama. The election will not be easy and we need unity,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won the NPP primaries with 63.24% as he beat the three other aspirants.

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong polled 35.52% while the former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto got 0.81% and Francis Addai Nimoh polled 0.43%.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

