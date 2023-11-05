How Bawumia is able to defend the track record, embarrassing situation of his gov’t is an issue – Prof. Gyampo

05.11.2023 LISTEN

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Prof. Ransford Gyampo has congratulated Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for emerging as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

At the end of the flagbearer election of the ruling party on Saturday, November 4, the Vice President emerged victorious with 63.24%, beating Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Prof. Ransford Gyampo said how Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is able to defend the track record and the embarrassing situation of the government is a concern.

He argued that the Vice President has mastered the game of politicking.

“How he is able to defend the track record and embarrassing situation of this government is an issue. Explaining that things are better today than when he became vice president is a huge task ahead of him. I congratulate him for winning. He has mastered the game of politicking, he knew how to talk to those who mattered, he knew how to reach out to those who others could not reach out to,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

Meanwhile, the Political Science lecturer has commended Kennedy Agyapong for doing so well in the NPP primaries by coming second after the Vice President.

He said the Assin Central MP has proven he is a force to reckon with.

“He has done well, he didn’t disgrace himself, he has shown he is a force to reckon with. His campaign was a well-articulated message on common sense, exposing corruption

“Generally, I am commending them,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.