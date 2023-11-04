Modern Ghana logo
NPP flagbearer race: Constituencies so far grabbed by Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency and a flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the party’s presidential primary.

The NPP held the polls on Saturday, November 4 to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 polls.

Provisional results that have come in so far show that although Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has won several constituencies, Kennedy Agyapong has also performed well in some areas.

Below are some constituencies grabbed by Kennedy Agyapong:

Western Region: Ahanta West Shama Wassa East Kwesimintsim Essikado-Ketan Central Region: Gomoa East Gomoa Central New Edubiase constituency Obuasi West constituency Abura / Asebu / Kwamankese Constituency Greater Accra:

Krowor constituency Ledzokuku Upper East Region: Zebilla Binduri Eastern Region Afram Plains Lower Manya Krobo Odumase Upper Manya Krobo Asesewa Upper West Akim-Adeiso

—citinewsroom

