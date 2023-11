Bawumia is in a hole, winning 2024 elections will be difficult – Sammy Crabbe

Former 2nd Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe, has cast doubt on a possible win for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 polls if the party doesn’t change its tactics.

In an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV, Sammy Crabbe stated that Dr. Bawumia is in a tight spot, adding that his chances of beating the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, are impossible following the heightened economic crisis the country is facing.

He said the Vice President is perceived to be part of the suffering Ghanaians are enduring, as he’s an integral part of the ruling government.

He added that it will be difficult for voters to elect him as the next president of the country.

Sammy Crabbe believes that the New Patriotic Party would have to work extra hard if Dr. Bawumia wins the presidential primary on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

“Mahama cannot be beaten easily. Breaking the eight is not an easy thing, so many things are going against us. Each candidate brings something to the table. It’s by popular vote. If people identify with a candidate, they will vote for him. From where I sit, there’s a strong perception that this economy is not going well. And as Chairman of the Economic Management Team, people associate him [Bawumia] with the mess that they perceive is going on and that is a huge liability. It is going to be quite difficult if he should win the presidential primary.”

“The party would have to work very hard, in getting people to change perceptions. It is going to be a very difficult thing. I think they are going to judge him because of his dishonesty, that he has not been consistent, he’s not reliable. He said one thing and he has not delivered. I think Dr Bawumia is in a hole if you look at Kennedy and Bawumia,” he said on The Big Issue on Citi TV.

He believes Kennedy Agyapong is in a better position to break the eight for the NPP.

“Kennedy is in a better position to lead us out of our current situation. Seriously speaking, he can deliver,” he told Selorm Adonoo.

Sammy Crabbe criticized the party for blaming others for their inefficiencies.

“You challenge the NPP, and they come up with excuses, blaming everybody but themselves. I think sometimes, you have to take responsibility. It’s best if we acknowledge it and explain it to people.”

Over 200,000 NPP delegates across the country were expected to take part in the NPP’s presidential primary today, November 4, 2023.

