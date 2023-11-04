Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP flagbearer race: Police prevent pandemonium at Assin Central  

Headlines NPP flagbearer race: Police prevent pandemonium at Assin Central
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A timely intervention by the Central North Police Command saved Mr Opare Ansah, former Suhum Member of Parliament from being manhandled.

The arrival of Mr Ansah to the Pentecost Worship Centre at Assin Fosu where Mr Kennedy Agyapong, one of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Presidential Aspirants voted, caused a near pandemonium amid heightened tension and a scuffle between the supporters of Mr Agyapong and the police.

Four gunshots were fired between the police and Mr Ansah’s team who escaped from the scene amid hooting from the crowd.

Mr Ansah was fearlessly resisted from visiting the polling centre as he was alleged to have dared Mr Agyapong to meet him at the Pentecost Worship poling centre if he was a man.

True to his words, Mr Ansah stormed the centre minutes to the close of the exercise but the delegates amassed at the entrance of the centre to prevent him.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP Flagbearer Race: I'm disappointed in my constituents for not voting Bawumia — Tina Mensah NPP Flagbearer Race: I'm disappointed in my constituents for not voting Bawumia ...

2 hours ago

NPP Flagbearer Race: Bawumia team jubilates over provisional results NPP Flagbearer Race: Bawumia team jubilates over provisional results

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Constituencies so far grabbed by Kennedy Agyapong NPP flagbearer race: Constituencies so far grabbed by Kennedy Agyapong

2 hours ago

We've a lot of work to do to break the 8 – Gabby We've a lot of work to do to break the 8 – Gabby

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Ive called Bawumia to congratulate him – Dr. Afriyie Akoto concedes defeat NPP flagbearer race: I’ve called Bawumia to congratulate him – Dr. Afriyie Akoto...

2 hours ago

NPP Presidential Primaries: Bawumia takes lead in provisional results NPP Presidential Primaries: Bawumia takes lead in provisional results

2 hours ago

Bawumia is in a hole, winning 2024 elections will be difficult – Sammy Crabbe Bawumia is in a hole, winning 2024 elections will be difficult – Sammy Crabbe

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Police prevent pandemonium at Assin Central NPP flagbearer race: Police prevent pandemonium at Assin Central  

8 hours ago

NPP Flagbearer Race: No appointee has been directed to vote for Bawumia - Ayorkor Botchwey. NPP Flagbearer Race: No appointee has been directed to vote for Bawumia - Ayorko...

Just in....
body-container-line