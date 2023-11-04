NPP flagbearer race: Police prevent pandemonium at Assin Central  

A timely intervention by the Central North Police Command saved Mr Opare Ansah, former Suhum Member of Parliament from being manhandled.

The arrival of Mr Ansah to the Pentecost Worship Centre at Assin Fosu where Mr Kennedy Agyapong, one of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Presidential Aspirants voted, caused a near pandemonium amid heightened tension and a scuffle between the supporters of Mr Agyapong and the police.

Four gunshots were fired between the police and Mr Ansah’s team who escaped from the scene amid hooting from the crowd.

Mr Ansah was fearlessly resisted from visiting the polling centre as he was alleged to have dared Mr Agyapong to meet him at the Pentecost Worship poling centre if he was a man.

True to his words, Mr Ansah stormed the centre minutes to the close of the exercise but the delegates amassed at the entrance of the centre to prevent him.

GNA