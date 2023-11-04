NPP flagbearer race: Confusion over voting album delays process, creates tension at Ashaimam 

Party agents of Mr. Kennedy Agyepong, one of the four contenders for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, have accused the Electoral Commission officials at the Ashaiman constituency of being adamant about the use of the old voter albums.

However, the Electoral Commission officer, insisted that voting would be based on the new voter album, which has 1739 people to vote in the Ashaiman constituency.

Mr. Narh-Gbeeku Alexander Amanor, NPP Chairman for Ashaiman Constituency, told the media that some of the points the agents had raised were abnormalities in the new register, and there was a meeting prior to the day that the old voting list be used.

Mr. Amanor said there were additional five people in the old album, some of whom were identified as dead.

He said when voting materials were brought to the police station, the police commander called the party executives and agents of all aspirants to resolve all concerns they had.

He revealed that the EC Officer stated categorically that the voter album authorised would be used in the voting process as that was the instruction he received.

He said, therefore, that if there were any changes, they should be reported to the party hierarchy and communicated to the EC headquarters.

He advised that any abnormalities be addressed to the party council of elders.

A coordinator for Kennedy Agyapong in the constituency said they were treated unfairly because all agents had agreed to use the old album to conduct the constituency election.

He said the EC was not applying reasoning to their issue because even the other party agents were siding with them, but the EC still insisted on using the new album.

He said the party hierarchy had issued a communiqué to use the album that was used to contest the constituency elections.

He asserted that the old album contained over 15 new people who were not supposed to be in it because they were not sworn in as delegates.

He said the proxy list also contained a dead person, which they had to protest for its removal because someone was assigned to vote on that person’s behalf.

He called on the police command to help resolve all the issues.

