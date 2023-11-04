Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ken Agyapong's agent discover cameras planted at voting canopy in Kadjebi, removed by Police  

Headlines Ken Agyapong's agent discover cameras planted at voting canopy in Kadjebi, removed by Police
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Two Cameras planted in the canopy, where voting is taking place for the Akan NPP Presidential primaries by an unknown person, have been discovered and removed.

The incident halted the election process for some time.

Mr Kofi Aduam Bawuah, Kennedy Agyepong’s Party Agent spotted the device and reported to the Kadjebi District Police Commander, Superintendent Gyan-Mante Frimpong, who then came with his men and dismantled the Cameras.

The Police are keeping the Cameras as exhibits.

The voting, however, resumed after the cameras were removed.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Six ministers to appear before Parliament to answer questions on Akosombo dam spillage, others Six ministers to appear before Parliament to answer questions on Akosombo dam sp...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Suame delegates reluctant to vote over alleged bias in transport fare distribution NPP flagbearer race: Suame delegates reluctant to vote over alleged bias in tran...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: One person arrested for taking photo of ballot paperat Kasoa NPP flagbearer race: One person arrested for taking photo of ballot paper at Kas...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: My polls indicate only Ken Agyapong can beat Mahama – Mussa Dankwah NPP flagbearer race: My polls indicate only Ken Agyapong can beat Mahama – Mussa...

2 hours ago

Old, tired Mahama has nothing new to offer – Godfred Dame jabs Old, tired Mahama has nothing new to offer – Godfred Dame jabs

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Confusion over voting album delays process, creates tension at Ashaimam NPP flagbearer race: Confusion over voting album delays process, creates tensio...

2 hours ago

Ken Agyapong's agent discover cameras planted at voting canopy in Kadjebi, removed by Police Ken Agyapong's agent discover cameras planted at voting canopy in Kadjebi, remov...

2 hours ago

I will accept free, fair election result – Ken Agyepong I will accept free, fair election result – Ken Agyepong 

5 hours ago

Bawumia has integrity, intellect to break the 8 – Godfred Dame Bawumia has integrity, intellect to ‘break the 8’ – Godfred Dame

5 hours ago

NPP Flagbearer Race: No appointee has been directed to vote for Bawumia - Ayorkor Botchwey. NPP Flagbearer Race: No appointee has been directed to vote for Bawumia - Ayorko...

Just in....
body-container-line