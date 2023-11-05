New Vision Movement extends support to Akosombo Dam Spillage victims

Mr. Kofi Koranteng, the Presidential hopeful of the New Vision Movement, on November 2, supported the victims affected by the recent spillage from the Akosombo Dam in Ghana.

Joining hands with Executives of the New Vision Movement and other notable Ghanaians both home and abroad, Mr. Koranteng made a significant contribution to those affected by the unfortunate incident.

The donation was presented to the affected individuals in Mepe, Sogakope and another township within the Volta Region.

The relief items, which included bags of rice, bags of maize, bags of cassava and corn dough, boxes of mosquito coils, toiletries, and a truckload of mineral water, were distributed among the displaced residents.

This initiative is part of Mr. Koranteng and his executive's commitment to providing essential support to those affected by the dam spillage.

Following the donation, Mr. Koranteng, who serves as the founder and leader of the New Vision Movement, expressed his deep empathy for the affected individuals.

He acknowledged the severe impact the dam spillage has had on the lives and livelihoods of the communities affected, emphasizing the urgency of providing assistance.

Mr. Koranteng also called on the local authorities and citizens to hold both past and present governments accountable for the disaster, asserting that it could have been prevented with proper action.

He encouraged Torgbe Mankralo to rally the people of the Volta Region to consider voting for the New Vision Movement, emphasizing his dedication to the country's well-being.

Mr. Koranteng urged the people of the Volta Region to consider voting for another political party that prioritizes the welfare of its citizens over the destruction of properties and livelihoods.

Assuring the Chiefs and Elders of his commitment, Mr. Koranteng promised to address the situation if given the opportunity.

Torgbe Korsi Nego VI, the Mankralo of Mepe, expressed gratitude on behalf of the affected individuals and commended Mr. Kofi Koranteng for his kind gesture.

He extended his best wishes to Mr. Koranteng in his political career.