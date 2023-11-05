Lions Clubs District 418-Ghana support victims of Akosombo Dam Spillage

In a remarkable display of community support and humanitarianism, Lions Clubs District 418 in Ghana has stepped up to aid victims of the recent Akosombo Dam spillage.

Recognizing the dire need for assistance in this critical situation, the Lions Clubs in the district have come together to make a substantial and heartfelt donation to support the affected communities.

The Akosombo Dam, a vital hydroelectric facility located on the Volta River, plays a significant role in providing electricity and water resources for the region. Unfortunately, recent events have led to a spillage, resulting in widespread damage and displacement of people in the surrounding areas.

Lions Clubs District 418 - Ghana, which is renowned for its dedication to community service, has rallied to support those affected by the spillage. Their generous donation includes essential supplies such as food (rice, gari, oil, biscuits, drinks), clean water, shelter, and medical supplies, which will directly benefit the displaced families and individuals.

Lion Prince Obeng Dwamena, the 2 nd Vice District Governor of Lions Clubs District 418 - Ghana, on behalf of the District Governor expressed the heartfelt commitment to this humanitarian endeavour by Lions in Ghana:

"Our organization has always been dedicated to serving our communities and providing assistance in times of need. The Akosombo Dam spillage has created a critical situation, and we believe we must stand with those affected. We hope that our donation will provide some relief and support to the victims as they recover from this unfortunate event," he stated.

The Lions Clubs District 418 - Ghana's effort has been met with immense gratitude from the MP for the area, Hon. Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Chief and Elders, local authorities and the affected communities. The immediate support provided by the Lions exemplifies the spirit of unity and solidarity in times of crisis.

The Lions Clubs District 418 - Ghana is extending an invitation to all individuals, organizations, and partners who wish to contribute to this noble cause. Donations and assistance are welcome to ensure that help reaches as many affected individuals as possible.