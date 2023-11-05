Solidarity for Humanity International partners National Road Safety Authority to intensify road campaigns

05.11.2023 LISTEN

Solidarity for Humanity International (SOHI), a non-governmental organization and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has joined forces to intensify road safety campaign and breast cancer awareness in the country.

The two organizations have conducted impactful activities in their bid to sensitize Ghanaian women about the importance of breast screening, road safety measures and unearth critical issues that affect countless lives in the community.﻿ ﻿

Addressing journalists prior to the organization's activities, the Programmes Manager of Solidarity for Humanity International, Mr. Emmanuel Mensah said it's important to help in promoting breast-free cancer, regular screening and constant examination of the breast.

“This year, our innovative campaign is in two sessions and it will be running concurrently aimed at effecting changes in Ghanaian society. We have merged breast cancer awareness campaign, road safety advocacy and its related activities.

"Recognizing the interconnectedness of health and safety in our lives, this partnership aimed to create a comprehensive approach to women's well-being and empowerment,” he said.﻿ ﻿

According to him, one glaring issue in Ghana is the gender disparity in road accidents, with men disproportionately largely affected.

The consequences, according to him are dire and impose a burden on married women as they'll become the sole bread winners of their families in the aftermath of such tragedies.

“This stark inequity underscores the need for increased awareness about road safety, responsible driving, and adherence to traffic rules. The collaboration between SOHI and NRSA has sought to empower Ghanaian women to take control of their health and play a significant role in ensuring the safety and well-being of their communities,” he stated.

Mr. Emmanuel said the two organizations intend to use mainstream media such as radio and television to intensify the advocacy of road safety and breast cancer awareness.

“We have had a market sensitization programs which offered us direct opportunity to speak and educate traders, through these campaigns, leadership of both organizations inspired market women and men on a cultural shift, how Ghanaian women should go beyond their perceived roles in the society and the need to be vigilant about their health and safety,” he stressed.

He further revealed that his outfit would in 2024 introduce a new initiative dubbed ‘Road Watch Project’, which seeks to enhance road safety in Ghana in a different dimension.

“The project will play a pivotal role in making Ghana's roads safer and communities more secure. Together, we aim to build a brighter future for all in Ghana. Through education, advocacy, and awareness-raising, we move one step closer to a world where the burden of responsibility is shared, and safety and health are paramount for all in Ghana," he emphasised.