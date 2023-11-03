Vote for a candidate who’ll be accepted by Ghanaians – New Juaben South MP to NPP delegates

03.11.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South Constituency, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, has made a passionate appeal to delegates participating in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries to elect a candidate who will be accepted by all Ghanaians and can lead the country.

In an interview with Citi News on Thursday, he stated, “The right thing (for delegates) to do is to vote for a candidate who will be accepted by Ghana.”

He further emphasized, “So the candidate is not only an NPP candidate but should be a candidate for the country. Ghanaians must embrace that person and see that person as someone who speaks decently and behaves well.”

Baafi also assured that everything was in place for the upcoming polls and expressed confidence that the elections would be conducted in a free and fair manner.

“We are very prepared, and so far, everything has been arranged for a highly successful election. We are confident that the elections will be free and fair, and the winner will win graciously, while the loser will accept the outcome gracefully.”

Regarding the concerns raised by Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team about the alleged reluctance of the Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police Service to engage with representatives of all four aspirants on the modalities and verification of the album, Baafi mentioned that their concerns had been addressed.

-citinewsroom