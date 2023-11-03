Modern Ghana logo
Freda Prempeh donates 30 motorbikes and fertilizers to Tano North Polling Station Chairmen and Coordinators

By Boakye-Sarfo Clement
On November 2, 2023, the Member of Parliament for Tano North, Hon. Freda AKosua Prempeh, who is the current Minister for Water and Sanitation, took it upon herself to donate some items worth millions of cedis to her constituents to face the new era of “It is Possible."

Handing over the motorbikes to them, the MP charged the polling station chairmen and coordinators to work hard and campaign for her and the vice president, Dr. Alhaji Bawumia, to win the upcoming presidential election so the NPP party can simply break the eight.

“The party wants to break the eight, and the only candidate who can win the 2024 general election is Bawumia because he is a true patriot and the best candidate that the NDC is afraid of, so polling station chairmen should go out there and spread the good news from vice president Bawumia to the other delegates”. - Freda

Speaking at the event, Hon. Freda Prempeh urges the polling station chairmen and coordinators to help her retain the Tano North seat for the NPP and work very hard to complete most of the uncompleted projects, give them more employment and infrastructure, and serve them because since they sent her to parliament, she has done a lot of numerous projects for the area, and she is still doing it, and she will do it more when the delegates vote for her in the upcoming NPP parliamentary contest.

Story by: Kay One Genesis Radio, Ahafo Region

