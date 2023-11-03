Modern Ghana logo
Mahama to embark on #BuildingGhanaTour this month

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has announced that he will be commencing a tour to push his Building Ghana agenda this month.

In a post shared on his social media, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the #BuildingGhanaTour will provide the opportunity for him to interact with Ghanaians including supporters and sympathisers of the party.

The ultimate aim of the tour is to assure Ghanaians that together, he will build a brighter future when given the chance to be president after the 2024 General Election.

“Exciting news, Ghana🇬🇭! I am thrilled to announce that I will, this month, kick off a #BuildingGhanaTour, an opportunity to interact, once again, with the good people of Ghana including NDC supporters, and sympathisers across the country.

“Together, we shall restore hope and galvanise for victory in 2024. Let’s build a brighter future for Ghana,” John Dramani Mahama said in a post on Facebook.

John Dramani Mahama early this year was elected flagbearer of the NDC and will lead the party into the 2024 General Election.

This weekend, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is going to the polls to elect its flagbearer for what should be an interesting contest next year.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
