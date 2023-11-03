Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Korle-Bu’s renal unit to open November 6

Health Korle-Bus renal unit to open November 6
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Citi News sources at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital have disclosed that a meeting was held on Friday, November 3, during which it was unanimously agreed the outpatient department of the hospital’s Renal Dialysis Unit will be opened on Monday, November 6.

The unit has been closed to outpatients since May 22, 2023, forcing patients to seek dialysis services elsewhere, predominantly in private hospitals or facilities.

113202353606-k5fri7u2h0-113202351233-batchwhatsapp-image-2023-11-03-at-124828c8fe8819

A partial reopening of the Unit on Wednesday, September 27, was commissioned with an announcement of an increase in dialysis treatment per session from GH¢380 to GHS¢765.42 .

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, on Thursday directed the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to immediately reopen the unit, but checks on Friday morning showed the unit was still closed for outpatient services.

The Minority’s spokesperson on health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, chastised the Health Minister for failing to enforce his directive on the unit’s reopening.

A total of 19 outpatients of the renal unit have died since it was closed in May 2023 due to a GH¢4 million debt.

— Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Government is taking steps to release eight persons arrested in Garu — Afenyo-Markin assures Government is taking steps to release eight persons arrested in Garu — Afenyo-Ma...

16 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer race: Were ready to maintain law, order during, before and after – Police NPP flagbearer race: We’re ready to maintain law, order during, before and after...

16 minutes ago

NPP MPs welcome undertaking signed by flagbearer aspirants NPP MPs welcome undertaking signed by flagbearer aspirants

2 hours ago

NPP Flagbearer race: Verify voter album – Kens team to EC and Police NPP Flagbearer race: Verify voter album – Ken’s team to EC and Police

2 hours ago

Military brutalities: Disband police if you dont trust them to maintain law and order – Martin Amidu to govt Military brutalities: Disband police if you don’t trust them to maintain law and...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearerrace: Don't take photos of your ballot — EC caution delegates NPP flagbearerrace: Don't take photos of your ballot — EC caution delegates

2 hours ago

Otumfuo to launch fund-raising to renovate KATH Otumfuo to launch fund-raising to renovate KATH

2 hours ago

Fitch anticipates Ghanas debt to decline to 87 of GDP to end-2023 Fitch anticipates Ghana’s debt to decline to 87% of GDP to end-2023

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer election in Sunyani East puts on hold NPP flagbearer election in Sunyani East puts on hold

2 hours ago

Mahama to embark on BuildingGhanaTour this month Mahama to embark on #BuildingGhanaTour this month

Just in....
body-container-line