Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

'Kennedy's $800m bribe allegations not true; even Ghana doesn't have that amount' — Dennis Miracles

Headlines 'Kennedy's 800m bribe allegations not true; even Ghana doesn't have that amount' —Dennis Miracles
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Dennis Miracles, the spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, has refuted the recent claim made by Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and a presidential aspirant, regarding an alleged $800 million bribe offer.

Kennedy Agyapong had alleged that Dr. Bawumia team offered him a staggering $800 million to withdraw from his presidential race.

Although he did not specify the individual behind the offer, the claim has been associated with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is perceived as one of Kennedy Agyapong's main competitors in the NPP's flagbearer contest.

In a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Miracles raised several questions about the truth in such a claim.

Miracles stated, "Which bank even has that kind of money? Do you know how much money we were given initially when we went to beg the IMF?

“It was 600 million dollars, and that's what has since stabilized our economy. The country doesn't even have 800 million dollars; we had to plead for it. So, who is that person who is going to give you such money?"

Miracles further argued that Kennedy Agyapong must show regret for making such false claim.

He sarcastically said, "He didn't calculate it well. When he was making the claim, that part missed him. In fact, I believe he regretted it after saying it. If he had even made 80 million, his agenda may have succeeded."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Government is taking steps to release eight persons arrested in Garu — Afenyo-Markin assures Government is taking steps to release eight persons arrested in Garu — Afenyo-Ma...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Were ready to maintain law, order during, before and after – Police NPP flagbearer race: We’re ready to maintain law, order during, before and after...

3 hours ago

NPP MPs welcome undertaking signed by flagbearer aspirants NPP MPs welcome undertaking signed by flagbearer aspirants

5 hours ago

NPP Flagbearer race: Verify voter album – Kens team to EC and Police NPP Flagbearer race: Verify voter album – Ken’s team to EC and Police

5 hours ago

Military brutalities: Disband police if you dont trust them to maintain law and order – Martin Amidu to govt Military brutalities: Disband police if you don’t trust them to maintain law and...

5 hours ago

NPP flagbearerrace: Don't take photos of your ballot — EC caution delegates NPP flagbearerrace: Don't take photos of your ballot — EC caution delegates

5 hours ago

Otumfuo to launch fund-raising to renovate KATH Otumfuo to launch fund-raising to renovate KATH

5 hours ago

Fitch anticipates Ghanas debt to decline to 87 of GDP to end-2023 Fitch anticipates Ghana’s debt to decline to 87% of GDP to end-2023

5 hours ago

NPP flagbearer election in Sunyani East puts on hold NPP flagbearer election in Sunyani East puts on hold

5 hours ago

Mahama to embark on BuildingGhanaTour this month Mahama to embark on #BuildingGhanaTour this month

Just in....
body-container-line