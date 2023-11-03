Dennis Miracles, the spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, has refuted the recent claim made by Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and a presidential aspirant, regarding an alleged $800 million bribe offer.

Kennedy Agyapong had alleged that Dr. Bawumia team offered him a staggering $800 million to withdraw from his presidential race.

Although he did not specify the individual behind the offer, the claim has been associated with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is perceived as one of Kennedy Agyapong's main competitors in the NPP's flagbearer contest.

In a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Miracles raised several questions about the truth in such a claim.

Miracles stated, "Which bank even has that kind of money? Do you know how much money we were given initially when we went to beg the IMF?

“It was 600 million dollars, and that's what has since stabilized our economy. The country doesn't even have 800 million dollars; we had to plead for it. So, who is that person who is going to give you such money?"

Miracles further argued that Kennedy Agyapong must show regret for making such false claim.

He sarcastically said, "He didn't calculate it well. When he was making the claim, that part missed him. In fact, I believe he regretted it after saying it. If he had even made 80 million, his agenda may have succeeded."