Ghanaian youth are too irresponsible, smoking as if they're locomotive engines – Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has bemoaned the lifestyles of the youth in the country.

Speaking in a conversation with Joy News, the MP said the youth in the country have become irresponsible.

He said many of the youth are reporting kidney failures because they smoke as if they are locomotive engines.

“When you look at people reporting kidney failure now it’s young people. It’s more and more younger people and it’s because, look, I’m going to say something Ghanaian youth will not be happy about. We are very irresponsible when it comes to our healthcare and our life choices. The majority of young people reporting kidney failure is just horrible irresponsible life choices,” Sam George lamented.

The Ningo Prampram MP continued, “They are smoking like locomotive engines. They’ve dumped cigarettes and have jumped on that killer called shisha. You drive around Accra, around east Legon and you see young people putting off steam like locomotive engines all in the name of fashion. We are eating the wrong things, drinking the wrong things, and smoking our lungs into oblivion. We need to check out life choices.”

Sam George in his show of concern, argued that it’s about time the country treated the issues as a pandemic and tackled it head-on.

