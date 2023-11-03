Modern Ghana logo
Double-Track: We can't overwork without compensation – NAGRAT to govt
National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is urging the government to abolish the double-track system, a component of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme.

NAGRAT's President, Mr Angel Cabonu, has voiced concerns over teachers feeling overworked without appropriate compensation.

Mr Cabonu emphasised the need for teachers to be adequately compensated, especially considering the demands placed on them due to the FSHS' double-track system.

This system was introduced by the government to manage the high enrollment rates in grade A schools.

"NAGRAT's council members plan to convene a meeting to make a collective decision regarding the fate of the double-track system," Cabonu revealed.

Mr Cabonu pointed out that the current system is taking a toll on teachers.

"While teachers are willing to meet the demands, they lack the necessary motivation, and there is no compensation for the extra effort they are putting in," he stressed.

Mr Cabonu made this call for the elimination of the double-track system during an interview on Joy FM's 6:00 am news on Friday, November 3, 2023

-Classfmonline

