Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Security experts cautioned to be guarded when commenting on conflicts

By Bala Ali, ISD || contributor
Social News Security experts cautioned to be guarded when commenting on conflicts
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu, has called on security analysts to learn the dynamics of conflict-prone areas before discussing them on national television and radio stations.

He advised the security experts to endeavour to understand the history of these conflict areas and get their facts right before running their commentaries, saying that would prevent passions from being flared up.

The caution came as the five Regional Coordinating Councils (RCC) in the north held their second dialogue meeting of state and non-state actors in Bolgatanga, which is geared towards promoting peace and security in that part of the country.

“We are grappling with numerous security challenges ranging from land disputes to the threats of terrorism and violent extremism,” he disclosed.

Mr Yakubu said there was a threat of terrorism in the Upper East Region due to its closeness to the Sahel Region.

He said security intelligence has revealed that the Upper East Region became a haven for terrorist groups when they were being flashed out from the neighbouring countries.

On his part, the North East Regional Minister, Mr Yidana Zakaria, appealed to politicians to use politics as a tool to promote development rather than fomenting troubles.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

King Charles and Queen Camilla posed for photographers in a brightly-decorated electric tuktuk. By SIMON MAINA AFP Heavy rains hit final day of royal tour in Kenya

2 hours ago

The British-Tanzanian author won the 2021 Nobel literature prize. By JOEL SAGET AFPFile Nobel-winner Gurnah: UK imperial literature was openly racist

4 hours ago

Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann Free SHS has provided access to education but I’m not sure its addresses quality...

4 hours ago

NPPs undertaking for flagbearer aspirants invalid – Political Scientist NPP’s undertaking for flagbearer aspirants invalid – Political Scientist

4 hours ago

Flagbearer race: victory will be a victory for NPP - Bawumia Flagbearer race: victory will be a victory for NPP - Bawumia

4 hours ago

NPP race: 95 of NPP MPs support Bawumia – Annoh-Dompreh NPP race: 95% of NPP MPs support Bawumia – Annoh-Dompreh

4 hours ago

I'll give NPP the best chance to win 2024 — Bawumia I'll give NPP the best chance to win 2024 — Bawumia

4 hours ago

Washing bay attendant dies while washing truck at Abirem Washing bay attendant dies while washing truck at Abirem

4 hours ago

Prolonged closure of Korle-Bus renal unit an indictment on Agyemang-Manu – Mintah Akandoh Prolonged closure of Korle-Bu’s renal unit an indictment on Agyemang-Manu – Mint...

4 hours ago

NPP polls: May the most competent aspirant win to undo the harshest economy – Franklin Cudjoe NPP polls: May the most competent aspirant win to undo the harshest economy – Fr...

Just in....
body-container-line