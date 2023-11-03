Security experts cautioned to be guarded when commenting on conflicts

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu, has called on security analysts to learn the dynamics of conflict-prone areas before discussing them on national television and radio stations.

He advised the security experts to endeavour to understand the history of these conflict areas and get their facts right before running their commentaries, saying that would prevent passions from being flared up.

The caution came as the five Regional Coordinating Councils (RCC) in the north held their second dialogue meeting of state and non-state actors in Bolgatanga, which is geared towards promoting peace and security in that part of the country.

“We are grappling with numerous security challenges ranging from land disputes to the threats of terrorism and violent extremism,” he disclosed.

Mr Yakubu said there was a threat of terrorism in the Upper East Region due to its closeness to the Sahel Region.

He said security intelligence has revealed that the Upper East Region became a haven for terrorist groups when they were being flashed out from the neighbouring countries.

On his part, the North East Regional Minister, Mr Yidana Zakaria, appealed to politicians to use politics as a tool to promote development rather than fomenting troubles.