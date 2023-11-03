Ghanaian woman arrested for overstaying in Taiwan since 1990

A 63-year-old Ghanaian woman has been nabbed by the Taiwanese authorities for overstaying in that country illegally since 1990.

According to reports cited by DGN online by the Taiwan News, she was arrested over the weekend, while waiting under a walkway in the New Taipei City’s Luzhou District of Taiwan.

The report said “When officers asked her to present an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) or passport, she could not understand Mandarin and communicated with gestures''.

Consequently, officers took her to the National Immigration Agency (NIA) to have her fingerprints scanned and it was discovered that she had overstayed her visa for 34 years''.

Although she was unnamed in the reports, it’s said she entered Taiwan as a tourist in June 1989 after a transit from Hong Kong and left in March 1990.

Police however say there were no immigration records to show when she re-entered Taiwan.

She now faces deportation and is being held at a shelter provided by Taiwanese immigration officials.

