E/R: Suhum Islamic Girls SHS gets boreholes, teachers bungalows from Qatar Charity Foundation

3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Headmistress of Suhum Islamic Girls SHS, Hajia Safia Salifu has commended Qatar Charity Foundation for its numerous support to the school.

Speaking to Bryt FM news during sod cutting to build teachers bungalows and drilling of boreholes for the school, the Headmistress indicated that her personal lobbying has indeed benefited the school immensely as many interventions have been received over the past four years.

According to Hajia Salifu, the two projects will go a long way to do away with some of the challenges the school faces and therefore called on others to come to their aid.

“My aim is to ensure that the school is transformed my tenure so I am doing everything possible to get assistance in dealing with some of our challenges. The school started with only 17 girls but now we have ove 2,000 students, hence the need to improve infrastructure and other facilities” she stressed.

Meanwhile, Board Chairman of the school Mr. Seidu Gariba Adam also emphasised the two projects will help ease accommodation challenges for teachers and also provide safe water for the school.

He indicated the over 2,000 students of the school deserves the best and therefore called on others to emulate the kind gesture of Qatar Charity Foundation.

Mr. Gariba commended the headmistress for her dedication and commitment to developing the school and therefore pledged his outfit’s continuous support to make her succeed in whatever she does.

A new health facility for the school is also expected to be commissioned next week, another intervention from the hardwork of the headmistress.

Meanwhile, close sources indicates the school was built by former late Libyan political messaih, Muamar Gadafi.

