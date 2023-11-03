TWEDA Coordinator assists Tipokrom M/A basic school

03.11.2023 LISTEN

Miss Lucy Annor, the Coordinator of Tano Women’s Empowerment and Development Association (TWEDA), has donated 30 classroom chairs, five round tables, writing and reading materials worth GHS 3,000 to the Tipokrom M/A Basic School in the Asunafo North District of the Ahafo Region.

Miss Annor, who is also a teacher at the school, was touched by the lack some basic teaching and learning aids in the school, hence her kind gesture.

Presenting the items to the school, Miss Annor noted that teaching materials are essential basic requirements for effective teaching and learning, particularly at the basic level.

She, however, expressed worry that many schools in Ghana, particularly those at the rural communities, face serious challenges with regards to accessibility of teaching materials.

She said as a teacher she was touched by the absence of some of these basic needs of the school which are critical in the academic pursuit of the pupils.

“Most of the pupils do not have a place to lay their books, and sit on the floor to read and write during instructional hours. This situation makes teaching and learning in the school uncomfortable,” she said.

Receiving the items, Mr. Joseph Agyenim Boateng, the Headmaster of the school, expressed his profound appreciation to Miss Lucy Annor and TWEDA for the kind gesture, and entreated other benevolent organizations and individuals to emulate the gesture of Lucy and TWEDA.