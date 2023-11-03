AFD 2023: Private sector encouraged to commit at least 1% of resources to support displaced persons

The second edition of the Africa Forum on Displacement (AFD 2023) has been held in Ghana to raise awareness among private sector stakeholders about the challenges faced by forcibly displaced people in the continent.

AFD 2023 is co-convened by the Amahoro Coalition, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and Inkomoko with partners the Mastercard Foundation and IKEA Foundation.

During Day 2 of the Forum on Thursday, November 2, there was a discussion of transformative approaches to addressing forced displacement in Africa.

Key among the discussions was a call on private companies to commit at least 1% of their resources including financial contributions, in-kind support, technical expertise, and employment opportunities.

The Deputy High Commissioner of UNHCR, Kelly T Clements at the Forum said a lot of support is needed to support people displaced as a result of disturbances in their countries.

She said while the UNHCR and other partners are doing their bit, they can do so much when all stakeholders including the private sector come on board to provide a push.

“The government of Ghana cannot do it alone. We need governments, we need politicians, we need business owners, we need everyone to care about what’s going on and we need to care about displaced people and provide them with support,” Kelly T Clements stressed after applauding the efforts of the government of Ghana for welcoming thousands of displaced people into the country.

Delivering a speech at the Forum, Chairman of the Ghana Refugee Board, Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah commended Amahoro, the UNHCR, and Inkomoko for sponsoring AFD 2023.

He said it is extremely important that private sector comes in to support displaced persons, especially in the midst of the unprecedented number of displaced persons in recent times.

“I cannot think of a better time for bringing in the private sector and partnering them in ensuring the inclusion of refugees. Given the unprecedented number of displaced persons there now. Clearly, traditional donors and sources of funding of UNHCR are now overstretched. It is indeed time for all of us to come together to do our bit to ensure that nobody is left behind,” Prof. Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah said.

The Chairman of the Ghana Refugee Board further indicated that the Government of Ghana deems it extremely important to ensure that the vulnerable in society are taken care of, that their rights are upheld, and that they are not left behind.

He said this is why provision is made through the implementation of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty programme to ensure that the most vulnerable in society are supported to enable them to meet their basic needs.

Speaking at the Forum, Isaac Kwaku Fokuo Jr. who is Founder of the Amahoro Coalition explained why private companies should have an interest in the well-being of displaced persons.

He said, “We live in a continent where business leaders get together for several other forums. Sometimes at the end of it all nothing is achieved. If you are a CEO who doesn’t care, look at this as an investment. There are many billionaires and millionaires on the continent. How do you work when the people on the continent are not safe?

“If Sudan fails, if other countries fail, where are you going to do your business? You should care because you are African. Your business means nothing if the people on the continent cannot do anything. This matters and all companies must come on board to help.”

On her part, the CEO of Inkomoko, Julienne Oyler underscored the importance of using this platform of AFD 2023 to promote sustainable development by fostering a culture of corporate social responsibility and inclusivity within Africa’s private sector.

She said the forum represents a unique opportunity for stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to come together and address the pressing challenges of forced displacement in Africa.

She urged stakeholders and the private sector to not just talk and make promises to support refugees but ‘walk the talk’.

“We need to walk away here with solutions, knowing what we want to do. When the African private sector is engaged, we show up, we commit and we deliver. I think let’s get to work,” Julienne Oyler said.

The first AFD event occurred in Kigali, Rwanda, in 2021 to raise awareness among Africa’s private sector stakeholders about the challenges faced by forcibly displaced people in Africa. It also sought to promote initiatives to help address the displacement crisis. AFD 2023 builds on this dialogue by exploring innovative and transformative approaches to address forced displacement in the continent.

The second edition in Ghana is a crucial precursor to the UNHCR Global Refugee Forum 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland, fostering a whole-of-society approach. Forum sessions that include displaced persons and the private sector will identify sustainable solutions and the progress of previous pledges and initiatives.